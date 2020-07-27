Morocco to restrict movement in 8 cities amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Rabat [Morocco], July 27 (Sputnik/ANI): Moroccan authorities announced a ban on entry and exit from eight cities of the kingdom due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Entrance into the cities of Casablanca, Tangier, Tetouan, Fez, Marrakesh, Meknes, Berrechid and Settat is prohibited starting Monday night, according to a press release from the Moroccan Interior Ministry and Health Ministry received by Sputnik.

"The decision was made in connection with a significant increase in the number of cases of coronavirus in these cities in recent days, and in light of the fact that the majority of citizens do not comply with precautions, such as social distancing, wearing masks and using disinfectants," the message said.

The decision does not affect those who urgently need medical attention and employees of enterprises that have received special permits from local authorities. Freight transport is also not subject to the ban.

According to the Moroccan Ministry of Health, more than 20,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the kingdom, while 313 patients have died. On Sunday, the ministry reported 633 new cases, slightly less than the record-setting previous day, when 811 cases were registered. (Sputnik/ANI)

