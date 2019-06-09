Representative Image
Mortal remains of 12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident brought home

ANI | Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:16 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in a bus accident in Dubai reached India on Sunday, according to the Consul General of India in Dubai.
"Mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in bus accident have reached India today. We share the grief of the families and pray for the departed souls. Consulate is also in touch with the family of one Indian who is injured and is still in hospital," the Consul General, Vipul, tweeted.
The Indians were amongst the 31 people on board a bus which met with an accident near the Rashidiya exit in Dubai on Thursday evening. 17 people of different nationalities lost their lives in the mishap, according to Dubai Police.
The deceased Indians have been identified as Vikram Jawahar Thakur, Vimal Kumar Karthikeyan Kesavapilaikar, Kiran Johny Johny Vallithottathil Paily, Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Reshma Firoz Khan Aziz Pathan, Ummer Chonokatavath Mammad Puthen, Nabil Ummer Chonokatavath, Vasudev Vishandas, Rajan Puthiyapurayil Gopalan, Jamaludeen Muhamedunni Jamaludeen, Prabula Madhavan Deepa Kumar and Roshni Moolchandani, the Consul General added.
External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed condolences over the loss of lives, tweeting, "Deeply grieved by the unfortunate bus accident in Dubai that has claimed 12 Indian lives. My sincere condolences to the families. Our Consulate @cgidubai is extending all help." (ANI)

