MoS Muraleedharan interacts with Indian business community in Dubai

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 21 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday said that he had an enriching interaction with the Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) Dubai (the Indian business community in Dubai), a non-profit organisation under the aegis of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

MoS Muraleedharan is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 19-21.

"Enriching interaction with the Indian business community in Dubai @ibpcdubai, who have been an integral partner in boosting India-UAE trade ties," Muraleedharan tweeted on his official Twitter handle @MOS_MEA on Saturday.

According to Muraleedharan, with the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in place, various opportunities have opened up to create sustainable economic growth.

"With the India-UAE CEPA in place, limitless opportunities opened up to create sustainable economic growth," Muraleedharan tweeted.





Muraleedharan while on his Dubai visit, also visited the newly opened Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

"Blessed to visit the newly opened Hindu Temple in Jebel Ali, Dubai, a marvellous monument with a beautiful amalgamation of Arabian and Indian architecture. Another testament to the close bonds of friendship between India and the UAE," he tweeted on Saturday.

Muraleedharan on Thursday held separate meetings with the Justice and Tolerance Ministers of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and discussed issues faced by the Indian community in the West Asian country.

During his meeting with the UAE Justice Minister Abdullah Al Nuaimi, MoS Muraleedharan discussed India-UAE cooperation on consular matters and the people-to-people connection between both nations.

"Had a productive meeting with Justice Minister of UAE, Abdullah Al Nuaimi in Abu Dhabi. We discussed India-UAE cooperation on consular matters & processes for helping any challenges faced by the Indian community as well as historic people-to-people connect between both nations," Muraleedharan tweeted after holding the meeting in Abu Dhabi.

With the Minister of Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan, Muraleedharan held talks on cultural cooperation, sports and community welfare.

"A delight to interact with the Minister of Tolerance of UAE, Sheikh Nahyan in Abu Dhabi. Engaging in discussions on cultural cooperation, sports and community welfare. Thanked him for his constant support and patronage to the Indian diaspora in UAE," the MoS said in another tweet. (ANI)

