Moscow, Riyadh to sign agreement on launching satellite from Saudi Arabia: RDIF

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign an agreement on launching a satellite from the kingdom's territory with the use of Russian technologies, as per Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev.

The agreement will be signed during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit on Monday.

"Space and high-tech, undoubtedly, will be (covered by agreements that will be signed on Monday). In particular, there is an interesting project on launching a satellite from the territory of Saudi Arabia to the orbit, using interesting Russian technologies," Dmitriev told reporters.

Putin is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia on Monday. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the agenda of the visit will include talks with the Saudi top officials with a focus on Syria, Yemen and the situation in the Persian Gulf, as well as the bilateral cooperation in defense and energy sector. (Sputnik/ANI)

