Muraleedharan interacts with Indian community in Bahrain, lauds them for cementing India-Bahrain bonds

Manama [Bahrain], May 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday interacted with the Indian community in Bahrain and complimented them for the role they play in strengthening the bonds of friendship between India and Bahrain.

The Union Minister also paid a visit to a 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna (Shreenathji) temple in Bahrain."Glad to interact with Indian Community and Friends of India in Bahrain at the Reception organized by @IndiaInBahrain. Commended them for the dynamic role they play in cementing bonds of friendship between India and Bahrain," MoS Muraleedharan tweeted.

"Blessed to offer prayers at the 200-year-old Lord Sri Krishna (Shreenathji) temple in Bahrain. The temple is among the oldest in the Gulf region," he said in another tweet.

Before this on the same day, the Union Minister also paid a visit to historical buildings Bab al Bahrain and Manama souq.

After his visit, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Paid a visit to iconic Bab al Bahrain and Manama souq. Also, nice to get a feel of 'Little India' in the heart of Manama souq. The place reflects rich cultural and people to people connect between our two countries which date back thousands of years."

Earlier, the union minister on Thursday held a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Labour Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan and discussed avenues of future cooperation between the two nations, including on skilling.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan and Bahraini authorities for the welfare of Indian workers and professionals.



Muraleedharan tweeted, "Pleased to meet H.E. Mr. Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Bahraini Minister of Labour in Manama. Thanked him and Bahraini authorities for the welfare of Indian workers and professionals. Discussed avenues of future cooperation including on skilling."

During his visit, Muraleedharan held a meeting with Bahraini Minister of Social Development Osama Bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor and discussed matters of common interest.

Sharing details of the meeting, Muraleedharan tweeted, "Happy to meet H.E. Mr. Osama Bin Ahmed Khalaf Al Asfoor, Minister of Social Development of Bahrain in Manama. Discussed matters of common interest & thanked the Kingdom's support to Indian community."

V Muraleedharan also held a productive meeting with the Undersecretary for Political Affairs of Bahrain's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa in Manama. The two sides discussed various aspects of the wide-ranging partnership, regional and multilateral developments.

He tweeted, "Had a productive meeting with H.E. Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Undersecretary for Political Affairs of @bahdiplomatic in Manama, Bahrain Discussed various aspects the wide-ranging bilateral partnership, regional & multilateral developments."

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press release said, "MOS (VM)'s visit to Kingdom of Bahrain will be his second visit to the country. He had last visited Bahrain in August 2021."

The MoS MEA will hold discussions with various Bahraini dignitaries and meet Indian community organisations and Indians working in different sectors, according to the press release.

Muraleedharan will also inaugurate the Indo-Bahrain Dance and Music Festival being organised by Bahrain Keraleeya Samajam and the Embassy of India with the support of Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release. (ANI)

