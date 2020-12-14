Netanyahu meets US NSA, praises Trump's efforts to forge peace in Middle East

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with US National Security Adviser (NSA) Robert O'Brien, has praised US President Donald Trump's achievements in the Middle East over the past four years.

Over recent months, Israel has signed normalisation deals with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco as part of efforts to improve relations. During a joint media briefing alongside O'Brien, Netanyahu praised Trump's role in getting these agreements signed.

"None of these breakthroughs, of course, would have been possible without the participation, and active involvement and leadership of President Trump and his able team," Netanyahu stated.



He also praised Trump's plan for peace between Palestine and Israel as well as the US President's policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.

"Our close national security cooperation is also evident in our efforts to roll back Iran's aggression and stop its frantic race to the bomb. Instead of coddling the tyrants of Tehran, President Trump has adopted the policy of maximum pressure. This is a policy, that I have to say, is widely supported across the Middle East," Netanyahu stated.

During Trump's presidency, the United States pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. Washington subsequently imposed a series of sanctions on Tehran, targeting Iran's energy and financial sectors. (ANI/Sputnik)

