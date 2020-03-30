Netanyahu to self-isolate after close aide tests coronavirus-positive

Jerusalem [Israel], Mar 30 (ANI): Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several other members of his office would self-isolate after a close aide, Rivakh Paluch, tested positive for the coronavirus

A statement from the Prime Minister's office said Netanyahu and other members of his office will self-quarantine as a precaution, CNN reported, adding that an epidemiological investigation was carried out into any possible exposure to the virus.

The statement said that the Israeli Health Ministry is in consultation with the Prime Minister's personal doctor and would determine when the self-isolation period would end.

Israeli Health Ministry on Monday said that the number of confirmed cases in the country has reached 4,347, a rise of 100 cases since Sunday night. (ANI)

