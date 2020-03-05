Netanyahu urges Israelis to adopt 'Namaste' to greet amid coronavirus scare

Jerusalem [Israel], Mar 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has encouraged Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting -- the 'Namaste' -- instead of the handshake as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the Embassy of India in Israel said, "Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu @netanyahu encourages Israelis to adopt the Indian way of greeting #Namaste at a press conference to mitigate the spread of #coronavirus."

Netanyahu, during a press conference, said that several measures will be announced to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to Israel's Health Ministry, the country currently has at least 15 confirmed cases of the virus.

Globally, deaths due to Covid-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

