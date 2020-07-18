Next meeting of JCPOA joint commission to be held as soon as possible says Josep Borrell

Brussels [Belgium], July 18 (ANI): European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell said that the next meeting of the Joint Commission of the Iran Nuclear Deal will be scheduled as soon as travel conditions allow.

He also noted that the Commission will review the progress of the ongoing discussions covering concerns regarding the nuclear implementation aspect, as well as the wider impacts of the withdrawal of the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA (informally known as the Iran Nuclear Deal), according to an IRNA report.

The re-imposition of American sanctions, which concerns all the Iran Nuclear Deal (JCPOA) participants, will be looked at as well, said Borell.

Due to travel restrictions during the COVID 19 pandemic, it has so far been impossible to convene a regular meeting of the JCPOA. All participants of the JCPOA have reportedly reaffirmed their resolve to preserve the agreement. (ANI)

