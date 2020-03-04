Number of coronavirus cases in Israel mounts to 15

Tel Aviv [Israel], Mar 4 (ANI): Three more Israelis have been diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 15, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"There are another three patients with coronavirus," read the statement as reported by Sputnik.

The Health Ministry added that one of the patients returned from Italy on February 29 and all three have been quarantined.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 1,700 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection outside of China while the total number of infected people have exceeded 10,000.

The WHO said, in its coronavirus disease situation report, that the number of confirmed cases outside of China had risen by 1,792 to 10,566 in 72 countries. (ANI)

