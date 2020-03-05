Number of COVID-19 cases in Iran reaches 3,513, death toll at 107: Health Minister

Tehran [Iran], Mar 5 (Sputnik/ANI): The total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran has reached 3,513, while the death toll from the infection has risen to 107, Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Thursday.

"The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the country rose to 3,513, with the death toll standing at 107," Namaki said at a press conference, adding that 591 more coronavirus cases, including 15 fatalities, were registered in Iran over the past 24 hours.

Namaki added that the country's authorities have decided to suspend classes at universities and schools until the beginning of Iranian New Year, also known as Nowruz, which starts on March 20.

The Friday prayer has also been cancelled in all Iranian cities due to "fear of the coronavirus spread among worshipers", Namaki said.

Iran is amongst the countries most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (Sputnik/ANI)

