Number of Palestinians injured in East Jerusalem clashes rises to 205

Gaza [Palestine], May 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The number of Palestinians injured in clashes with the Israeli forces in East Jerusalem has risen to 205, the Red Crescent said on Saturday.

The violence erupted on Friday near the Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood and the Damascus Gate. The clashes also left at least six Israeli police officers injured.

"205 Palestinians have been injured," the Red Crescent said.



The organization set up a field hospital in the area to provide the injured people with medical assistance.

During the protests, an Israeli police officer assaulted a cameraman of RT's global multimedia agency Ruptly. The video issued by Ruptly shows the officer threatening to break the camera and then striking it from the journalist's hands.

Following the incident, Ruptly suspended the live broadcast but resumed it soon.

The unrest in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem started a week ago over the plans of the Israeli authorities to resettle 28 Palestinian families from the area. (ANI/Sputnik)

