Leaders participating in the 14th Islamic summit of the OIC in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on June 1 (Photo/Reuters)

OIC rejects US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 15:30 IST

Mecca [Saudi Arabia], Jun 1 (ANI): The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) reiterated its continued support at all levels for the Palestinian people's "right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State" with Jerusalem as its capital, in the 'Mecca Declaration' issued at the 14th Islamic Summit here.
"The Palestinian Cause is the cornerstone of the OIC works and is the focus of our attention until the Palestinian people get all their legitimate rights guaranteed by the international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab peace initiative," King Salman of Saudi Arabia said, according to OIC.
"The Summit reaffirmed the centrality of the question of Palestine and the issue of Jerusalem to the Islamic Ummah and reiterated its principled and continuous support at all levels for the Palestinian people to attain their inalienable national rights," the communique stated.
This includes "their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital, and stressed the need to protect the right of return for refugees under resolution 194 and to face any denial of these rights with full force," Al Arabiya quoted the statement while reporting.
The organisation condemned the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, rejecting all international bodies or countries which support the "prolongation of the occupation and expansionist settlement project at the expense of the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people."
Labelling the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital as "illegal" and "irresponsible," the statement emphasised that any country's decision to do so would be considered "null and void," constituting an "attack on the historical, legal and national rights of the Palestinian people and the Islamic world." (ANI)

