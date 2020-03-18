Oman Air crew worker tests positive for coronavirus

Muscat [Oman], Mar 18 (ANI): A cabin crew worker from Oman Air tested positive for coronavirus, an informed source of the airline said on Wednesday and added that all his colleagues who have interacted with him are quarantined for 14 days.

"Please be informed that the coronavirus test came positive for our Chief Operating Officer Mr. Mark Breen. Therefore, all colleagues who have interacted with him are quarantined for 14 days and they are requested to visit WY Clinic immediately," the source said.

On Monday, Oman confirmed two new coronavirus cases, raising the total number of cases in the Sultanate to 24, according to the health ministry, Al Arabiya reported.

Both cases were Omani citizens, who are now under home isolation and their condition is stable.

The ministry said that 22 of the coronavirus cases detected in the country were linked to traveling abroad and two cases are currently under "epidemiological investigation."

The ministry has also imposed quarantine measures on all travellers entering Oman with immediate effect.

The quarantine (either at home or at health institutions) applies to all travelers, including Omanis, ex-pats and GCC citizens entering the country through air, land, and seaports.

It also called on the public to avoid traveling abroad unless absolutely necessary as well as following the precautionary measures during religious rituals and family and social gatherings.

Globally, the virus has infected 184,976 people and killed just over 7,500, according to the WHO. Almost 80,000 people have recovered from the infection, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)