Oman extends land border closure for 1 more week over COVID-19

Muscat [Oman], January 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The authorities of Oman have extended the closure of land borders for one more week, until February 1, as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, state-run Oman News Agency reported on Sunday.



In December, the Arab nation closed land, sea, and air borders for one week as a new COVID-19 mutation was discovered in some countries. On January 17, the authorities closed the land border for one week.

According to the media outlet, the Supreme Committee tasked with tackling the circumstances of the pandemic decided to keep the country's land borders closed for one more week, until February 1.

Oman has recorded over 133,000 cases of COVID-19 and 1,521 fatalities. Over 126,000 people have recovered from the infection. (ANI/Sputnik)

