Oman reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 135,674 in total

Muscat [Oman], February 7 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Sunday announced 633 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the sultanate to 135,674, official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 432 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 127,698, while two more died from the virus, pushing up the death toll to 1,534, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions by the supreme COVID-19 committee. (ANI/Xinhua)

