Oman reports 733 new COVID-19 cases

Muscat [Oman], March 25 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani health ministry on Thursday reported 733 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number in the sultanate to 153,838, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 546 people recovered during the past 24 hours taking the overall recoveries to 140,766 while six deaths were reported, pushing the tally up to 1,650, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

