Oman reports 868 new COVID-19 cases, 139,362 in total

Muscat [Oman], Feburary 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omani Health Ministry on Sunday announced 868 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Sultanate to 139,362, the official Oman News Agency reported.



Meanwhile, 569 people recovered during the past 72 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 130,653, while three deaths were reported, pushing the tally at 1,552, according to a ministry statement quoted by ONA.

Last week, Oman continued land border closure "until further notice" in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee entrusted with handling the novel coronavirus. (ANI/Xinhua)

