Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the Indian community in Manama on Saturday.
Our target is to make India 5 trillion US dollars economy in 5 years: PM Modi

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:21 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to making India a 5 trillion US dollars economy in the next five years.
"India has decided that we will multiply the size of our economy by twice in the upcoming 5 years. 5 trillion US dollars economy is the target in front of us," he said while addressing the Indian community at the Bahrain National Stadium here.
Modi said that he was fortunate enough to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the tiny Gulf nation.
"I realise that it took quite a long time for an Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain. However, I have been fortunate enough to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Bahrain," he added.
Wishing the community on the occasion of Janmashtami, Modi said he will visit Shrinathji Temple tomorrow and will pray for peace and prosperity Bahrain.
"It is also a matter of happiness that renovation of this temple will also officially begin tomorrow," he said.
Modi reiterated that Chandrayaan-2 will land on the surface of the Moon on September 7.
"The entire world is discussing India's space missions today. The world is astonished that how are we able to gain these results in such a small budget, using only our skills," he stressed.
Highlighting the steps taken by the government, the Prime Minister said, "Today almost every Indian family is connected with the banking services.
"Mobile phone and internet are within the reach of even most ordinary families. Data is cheapest in India. The efforts are being made to make most services available digitally."
Talking about RuPay, the new domestic card payment scheme, Modi said, "I am glad that you will be able to transact in Bahrain soon with RuPay card."
"Our intention is to provide you the facility to send money to your home in India through RuPay card. Now you will be able to say in Bahrain -- Pay with RuPay," the Prime Minister said.
Modi said that RuPay card has emerged as the most favoured medium for transaction all over the world and all banks and sellers were accepting the new scheme.
Earlier today, India and Bahrain inked four agreements in the fields of culture, space, solar alliance and an MoU on the roll-out of RuPay card. (ANI)

