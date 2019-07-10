Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

Tripoli [Libya], July 10 (ANI): At least 5,558 people have been injured while a total of 1,048 people have lost their lives ever since infighting started in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.

According to the WHO, out of the total casualties, 106 civilians have lost their lives while 289 civilians have been wounded, Xinhua reported.

"WHO continues to send doctors and medical supplies to help hospitals cope. Our teams have performed more than 1,700 surgeries in 3 months," the WHO said.

Apart from the infighting in Tripoli, Libya has also witnessed tribal fighting in southern Libya. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called for an immediate cease-fire in the region.

"UNSMIL is greatly concerned about ongoing hostilities in Murzuq that have regrettably caused several casualties," Xinhua quoted the Mission as saying.

Libya is yet to see peace after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The east-based Libyan National Army -- led by Khalifa Haftar -- waged an attack on the Tripoli-based and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in a bid to take control of the region in April. The fighting still continues, despite calls for peace by the international community. (ANI)

