Representative Image
Representative Image

Over 5,500 people injured, 1,048 killed due to infighting in Tripoli: WHO

ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:20 IST

Tripoli [Libya], July 10 (ANI): At least 5,558 people have been injured while a total of 1,048 people have lost their lives ever since infighting started in and around the Libyan capital of Tripoli in April, as per World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates.
According to the WHO, out of the total casualties, 106 civilians have lost their lives while 289 civilians have been wounded, Xinhua reported.
"WHO continues to send doctors and medical supplies to help hospitals cope. Our teams have performed more than 1,700 surgeries in 3 months," the WHO said.
Apart from the infighting in Tripoli, Libya has also witnessed tribal fighting in southern Libya. The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called for an immediate cease-fire in the region.
"UNSMIL is greatly concerned about ongoing hostilities in Murzuq that have regrettably caused several casualties," Xinhua quoted the Mission as saying.
Libya is yet to see peace after the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The east-based Libyan National Army -- led by Khalifa Haftar -- waged an attack on the Tripoli-based and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) in a bid to take control of the region in April. The fighting still continues, despite calls for peace by the international community. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:09 IST

Al Qaeda chief threatens India over Kashmir, unveils Pak's role...

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Terror group Al Qaeda's Chief, Ayman al-Zawahiri, has told "Mujahideen in Kashmir" to inflict "unrelenting blows" on the Indian Army and government in Jammu and Kashmir in a message released by the outfit's media wing, as per the Foundation for Defence of Democracies'

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 12:01 IST

Over a million people affected in China due to heavy rainfall

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Ministry of Emergency Management on Tuesday said that over 1.63 million people across seven provincial-level regions in southern China have been affected due to heavy rainfall which started last month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 11:05 IST

Jaishankar to attend Commonwealth Foreign Ministers' meet in London today

London [UK], July 10 (ANI): External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will attend the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting in London today.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 09:46 IST

Chief trade negotiators of China, US hold telephonic talk

Beijing [China], July 10 (ANI): China's Vice Premier Liu He on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin after the top leadership of the world's two largest economies agreed to initiate talks for a truce in the year-long

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:16 IST

Trump can't block people on Twitter: US court

New York [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): US President Donald Trump cannot block his Twitter users since it violates the country's Constitution, a federal appellate court ruled on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 07:06 IST

Press freedom 'non-existent' under 'fascist' govt: Bilawal Bhutto

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jul 10 (ANI): PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday alleged that freedom of press in Pakistan had become "non-existent" under the "fascist" ruling government in the wake of recent incidents of media blackout in the South Asian nation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:35 IST

D-Company mutation from crime syndicate to terror network a...

New York [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday termed underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's D-Company's mutation from a criminal syndicate into a terror network "a real and present danger" in the region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 06:14 IST

US sanctions 3 top Hezbollah officials for 'aiding' Iran

Washington DC [USA], Jul 10 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Hezbollah members of Lebanon's Parliament and a top official from the Iran-allied group in order to bolster Iran's "malign agenda".

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 05:20 IST

Draft action plan discussed in Mekong Ganga Cooperation meeting

New Delhi [India], Jul 10 (ANI): The 11th Mekong Ganga Cooperation (MGC) Senior Officials' meeting was held here on Tuesday where the six member countries discussed a draft action plan scheduled to be adopted at the bloc's ministerial meeting next month.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 04:33 IST

Australian student freed by N Korea denies 'spying' on country

Tokyo [Japan], July 10 (ANI): Alek Sigley, the Australian student who was released by North Korea last week, on Tuesday denied the communist country's allegations on spying on the authoritarian state, calling it "false".

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:26 IST

Pak news anchor shot dead outside Karachi cafe

Karachi [Pakistan], Jul 10 (ANI): A journalist working in a Pakistan-based news channel was shot dead here on Tuesday evening over a personal dispute, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:08 IST

Taslima Nasreen completes 25 yrs of exile abroad

New Delhi [India], Jul 10 (ANI): Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has completed 25 years of living in exile abroad.

Read More
iocl