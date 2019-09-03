Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo)
Pak PM Imran Khan, Saudi Crown Prince discuss Kashmir on call

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:41 IST

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], Sept 3 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Tuesday discussed Jammu and Kashmir, among other issues, during a phone call, Geo News reported.
This was the fourth phone call between the Prime Minister and MBS over the matter since New Delhi's historic move to amend the constitutional status of Jammu and Kasmir.
Last month, Pakistan faced a diplomatic setback when two of its closest allies -- UAE and Saudi Arabia -- sided with India on the abrogation of Article 370 which gave Jammu and Kashmir a 'special status'.
To add to Islamabad's embarrassment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honoured with the 'Order of Zayed', the UAE's highest civilian award, during an official trip to the country last month.
Modi was bestowed with the honour as a mark of appreciation for his efforts to boost bilateral ties between the two nations, at a time when Pakistan is trying to garner support from the Arab world on Kashmir. (ANI)

