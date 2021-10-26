Pak PM meets US special envoy John Kerry, discusses issues concerning Afghanistan

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], October 25 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Monday on the sidelines of the "Middle East Green Initiative (MGI)" Summit in Riyadh and discussed issues concerning Afghanistan.

Khan is on a 3-day visit to Riyadh. The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is in a hurry to recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan as a legitimate government and is also suggesting the global community to do so.

While the OIC has not taken a stand so far, Riyadh has issued a statement that does not want the Taliban to be inclusive or include women in their government.

It has been over two months when the Taliban captured Kabul after an aggressive and rapid advance against Afghanistan government forces after US military drawdown.

During their meeting, Imran Khan underscored the need for positive engagement and the release of seized economic resources and financial assets for the welfare of the Afghan people.

Speaking about climate change, Imran Khan stressed the need to reinforce national as well as global emphasis against what he described as an existential threat.

Khan shared his perspective with the US special envoy on challenges faced by Pakistan and other developing countries due to climate change, while highlighting Islamabad's experience of launching nature-based solutions to address environmental challenges, including the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

