Palestinian President rejects Middle East plan

Ramallah [Palestine], Jan 29 (ANI): Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday rejected the Middle East plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump today, remarking that his people's rights are "not for sale".

"I say to Trump and (Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu: Jerusalem is not for sale, all our rights are not for sale and are not for bargain. And your deal, the conspiracy, will not pass," Abbas said in a televised address from Ramallah, as cited by Al Jazeera.

The Middle East plan unveiled by Trump on Tuesday proposes for the creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem and with double the territory currently under their control. At the same time, under the plan, the US would recognise Israeli sovereignty over its settlement in West Bank area, with Jerusalem remaining the undivided capital of Israel.

In his address, Abbas said that Palestine "would not kneel" and resist the plan through "peaceful, popular means".

Meanwhile, Palestinians today took to social media to slam the deal, with many dubbing it as "slap of the century" (in reference to the US President calling it 'deal of the century'). (ANI)

