Plan to renovate Shrinathji Temple in Bahrain by PM Modi is historic: LS Speaker Om Birla

Manama [Bahrain], March 10 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation to the 146th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Manama, Bahrain, visited Shrinathji Temple in the centre of the city. He prayed for global peace and prosperity at the temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla expressed happiness and called the plan to renovate the temple, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Bahrain in 2019, a historic step towards preserving the civilisational relationship between India and Bahrain. He expressed happiness that the Shrinathji Temple bears a significant imprint of Rajasthani art and culture.



Birla played Holi with local people. Several local people from Bahrain joined the Holi programme with great enthusiasm.





Lok Sabha Speaker also called on the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Duarte Pacheco.



Speaking on the occasion, Birla said India and IPU share a common global perspective. Both India and the IPU want to build a world where everyone's views are heard, democratic principles and multilateralism are valued and prioritised, and fair representation is given to all.

Referring to India's G20 chairmanship, Birla said India's G20 chairmanship is based on the ideas of hope, harmony, peace and stability. The main theme of India's G20 presidency is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", which means 'One Earth-One Family-One Future'. The motive behind this theme is the interconnectedness between human life on Earth and the wider universe.

Birla expressed happiness that the Parliament of India will host the 9th P20 Summit in 2023. He informed the President of IPU that IPU's proposal for association with the Parliament of India for the joint hosting of the P20 Summit by IPU has been received. In this context, Birla noted that India would like to take advantage of the cooperation of IPU to make the P20 Summit to be held in India a grand success.

Speaking on the participation of the Parliament of India in the IPU, Birla emphasized that ever since he assumed office as Speaker, of Lok Sabha, he has always attached importance to promoting the active participation of the Parliament of India and Members of Parliament in the sittings of the IPU. After the election of Member of Parliament Aparajita Sarangi to the Executive Committee of IPU, she is actively participating in its meetings. Other Members of Parliament are also actively participating in the discussions of IPU's various Standing Committees, Working Groups, Forums and its other bodies, Birla observed. (ANI)

