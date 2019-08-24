PM Modi arrives in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bahrain on Saturday on the third leg of this three-nation tour, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

Modi was received by Prime Minister of Bahrain Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa at the airport here, External Affairs Minister Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

"Infusing new energy on the foundation of close civilizational linkages. PM @narendramodi arrives in #Manama, Bahrain. As a special gesture, received warmly by HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the PM of #Bahrain. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Bahrain," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

Modi is scheduled to hold a bilateral with Al Khalifa, during which the two leaders are expected to discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Later, the King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will be hosting a banquet dinner in honour of Modi. The Indian Prime Minister would also launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. (ANI)

