Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured with 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' by the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in Manama on Saturday (Photo/ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being honoured with 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' by the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in Manama on Saturday (Photo/ANI)

PM Modi conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' in Bahrain

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:16 IST

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred 'The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance' during his meeting with the King of Bahrain here on Saturday.
"I feel very honoured and fortunate to be awarded The King Hamad Order of the Renaissance. I am equally honoured by your majesty's friendship for me and for my country. I humbly accept this prestigious honour on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians," Modi said while accepting the award.
"It is an honour for entire India. This is a symbol of the close and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and India," he added.
Before his meeting with the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the leader had addressed a 15,000-strong Indian community event at the Bahrain National Stadium.
He also held a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart, Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, where a string of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) were exchanged in the fields of culture, space, collaboration with ISA and Rupay Card.
"Infusing new energy on the foundation of close civilizational linkages. PM @narendramodi arrives in #Manama, Bahrain. As a special gesture, received warmly by HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, the PM of #Bahrain. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian PM to Bahrain," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had tweeted after Modi arrived in Bahrain on the third leg of his three-country visit.
Before Bahrain, the Prime Minister held successful official engagements at both France and the UAE. He will now head back to France to take part in the G-7 summit from August 25 to 26 as a Biarritz partner in the sessions on Environment, Climate, Oceans and on Digital Transformation. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 00:53 IST

