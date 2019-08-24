PM Modi extended ceremonial welcome in Bahrain

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was extended a ceremonial welcome at the Al Gudaibiya Palace here on Saturday in the presence of his Bahraini counterpart Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa.

Modi arrived in Bahrain earlier today and was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. The visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the country.

"A 'pearl' in our extended neighbourhood PM @narendramodi extended a ceremonial welcome at Al Gudaibiya Palace in #Manama in the presence of Prime Minister HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

[{20e610f1-1dba-462f-afc5-7a547880475a:intradmin/raveesh_kumar_modi.JPG}]

Later today, he held talks with Al Khalifa, during which the two leaders discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Later, The King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will be hosting a banquet dinner in honour of Modi.

The Prime Minister will address the Indian community and launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. (ANI)

