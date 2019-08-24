PM Modi holds talks with Bahraini counterpart

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Bahraini counterpart Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa and discussed issues of mutual interests.

"Honoured to have met HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Our talks were comprehensive and included a wide range of subjects concerning India-Bahrain relations," Modi tweeted.

Modi arrived in Bahrain earlier today on the third leg of this three-nation tour. This is the Prime Minister's maiden visit to the Gulf nation.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Al Gudaibiya Palace in Manama.

"A ‘pearl’ in our extended neighbourhood. PM @narendramodi extended a ceremonial welcome at Al Gudaibiya Palace in #Manama in the presence of Prime Minister HH Prince Khalifa Bin Salman Al Khalifa," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Later, the King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will be hosting a banquet dinner in honour of Modi.

The Prime Minister will address the Indian community and launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. (ANI)