PM Modi leaves for Bahrain from UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Bahrain on Saturday from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following the successful completion of the second leg of his three-nation tour.

As a special gesture, Modi was seen off by Crown Prince of the UAE Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar wrote on Twitter.

"Special gesture from a special friend After the completion of a short but remarkable visit to UAE, as a special gesture HH Crown Prince @MohamedBinZayed sees off PM @narendramodi as he embarks for Manama, Bahrain on the third leg of his 3-nation visit," the tweet read.

[{73a308db-253e-4edf-8ee2-aa02c974cc94:intradmin/modi_twitter.JPG}]

Modi's visit to Bahrain will mark the first-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to the country. During the visit, he will meet Bahrain's Prime Minister, Prince Shaikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, and discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The King of Bahrain, Shaikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, will host a banquet dinner in honour of Modi. The Indian Prime Minister would also launch the renovation of Shreenathji (Shree Krishna) temple in Manama. (ANI)

