PM Modi makes 'special purchase' from RuPay card in UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], Aug 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday made a special first purchase using the RuPay card in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which he would offer as 'prasad' at the Shreenathji Temple during his visit to Bahrain on Sunday.

In a video posted by PMO India Twitter handle, Modi can be seen using his RuPay card -- an Indian indigeneours system of electronic payment -- to make the transaction for his purchase from what appears to be an Indian sweets shop.

"The RuPay card comes to UAE! PM @narendramodi makes a special purchase, which he would offer as Prasad at the Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain tomorrow," PMO India tweeted.



The UAE on Saturday became the first country in the Middle-East to have initiated the RuPay card, an Indian indigenous equivalent of MasterCard or Visa.

Since the Arab country is the largest and most vibrant business hub in the region and hosts the largest Indian community, receives the largest number of Indian tourists and has the largest trade with India, the launch of the card would be greatly beneficial in the domains of tourism and trade.

The card has been launched in two other countries -- Bhutan and Singapore. (ANI)

