Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the guard of honour at Riyadh International Airport on Monday night. Photo/ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting the guard of honour at Riyadh International Airport on Monday night. Photo/ANI

PM Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral relations: Indian envoy

ANI | Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:00 IST

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia heralds a new era in Indo-Saudi relations, Dr Ausaf Sayeed, India's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has said while adding that the visit will further bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership.
"Modi's second visit to the Kingdom will set bilateral relations on a new upward trajectory and bind the two nations in an even stronger strategic partnership," he wrote in a column in Arab News dated October 28.
Sayeed said the visit is expected to "further strengthen and expand bilateral ties in various areas such as security and strategic cooperation, defense, energy security, renewable energy, investments, trade and commerce, small and medium enterprises, agriculture, civil aviation, infrastructure, housing, financial services, training and capacity building, culture and people-to-people engagement."
"Nearly a dozen government-to-government agreements related to these areas are expected to be signed, as well as several government-to-business agreements," he said.
The ambassador said the most important outcome of the visit is expected to be the establishment of a Strategic Partnership Council (SPC) between the two countries.
Highlighting that New Delhi appreciates the Kingdom's vital role as a reliable source for India's long-term energy supplies, the ambassador said, "Both countries are keen to transform the buyer-seller relationship in this sector into a much broader strategic partnership based on mutual complementarity and interdependence."
The ambassador recalled that a trilateral partnership has been formed between Saudi Aramco, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and a consortium of Indian oil majors with an aim to set up the world's largest greenfield refinery in Raigarh district on India's west coast.
The ambassador stressed that the two countries are exploring closer cooperation in defence industries and noted that there has been an increase in the participation of Saudi Armed Forces personnel in Indian military courses.
Sayeed said that the trade between the two countries is growing at a healthy rate of 24 per cent annually, there is potential to double the "non-oil component" to $20 billion in the next five years.
He lauded the role played by Indian Diaspora in strengthening relations between the two countries saying the contribution of 2.6-million-strong Indian diaspora to the Kingdom's development is widely "acknowledged and appreciated."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Monday at the invitation of the Saudi King. Upon his arrival at the King Khalid International Airport, Modi inspected a guard of honour. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 12:18 IST

IHC cancel Pak authorities decision of nullifying JUI-F senator...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Islamabad High Court on Tuesday cancelled Pakistan authorities' decision where they nullified the citizenship of Jamiat Ulema-a-Islam (JUI-F) Senator Hafiz Hamdullah.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:26 IST

Nepali climber Nirmal Purja scripts history, climbed 14 peaks in 7 months

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 29 (ANI): A Nepali climber Nirmal Purja, popularly known as "Nims Dai", has set a new record of summit--14 mountains in less than seven months.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:22 IST

Saudi crown prince congratulates Trump on death of ISIS chief

Washington [US], Oct 29 (ANI): Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday (local time) congratulated US President Donald Trump on the successful operation that resulted in the death of Islamic States (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, said the White House.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Looking forward to Aramco's participation in India Strategic...

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Asserting that India and Saudi Arabia are moving towards a "closer strategic partnership" from a purely "buyer-seller" relationship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country is looking forward to Saudi Aramco participation in New Delhi's Strategic Petroleum

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:45 IST

PM Modi to hold talks with Saudi king today

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Oct 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Riyadh for a two-day visit, is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with King of Saudi Arabia, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 08:26 IST

Philippines: Earthquake of 6.6 magnitude hits Mindanao, no casualty

Mindanao [Philippines], Oct 29 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 6.6 on the Richter Scale struck Mindanao, the Philippines on Tuesday morning, as per the US Geological Survey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 07:18 IST

B'desh court grants Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus more time to surrender

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Oct 29 (Xinhua/ANI): A High Court division bench in Bangladesh has granted Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus' plea seeking more time to surrender before a court.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:32 IST

Doctors can't discharge Nawaz Sharif due to serious health risk

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 29 (ANI): Doctors treating former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have said that they cannot discharge the ailing leader from Lahore's Services Hospital citing serious health risk, sources told Geo News on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:13 IST

Boris Johnson loses fresh bid for snap election again

London [UK], Oct 29 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday again failed in his attempt to call for a snap election in December amid the political deadlock over the UK's departure from the European Union (EU).

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 05:06 IST

2 injured in France mosque shooting, suspect arrested

Bayonne [France], Oct 29 (ANI): Two people were injured after being shot at in a mosque by an 84-year-old man in southern France on Monday, according to local media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 04:47 IST

US considering 12-month extension of tariff waiver for certain...

Washington [USA], Oct 29 (Sputnik/ANI): The United States is considering a 12-month extension on tariff exclusions for USD 34 billion worth of Chinese imports as the tariff exclusion deadline is set to expire in December this year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 03:33 IST

Trump releases photo of military dog injured in al-Baghdadi raid

Washington DC [USA], Oct 29 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Monday shared a picture of the "wonderful" US military dog that was wounded during the daring operation on Islamic State (ISIS) chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

Read More
iocl