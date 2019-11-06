Representative Image
Police detain man for stabbing tourists in Northwest Jordan

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 18:36 IST

Amman [Jordan], Nov 6 (Sputnik/ANI): A person who assaulted several tourists, a guide and a security service official in Jerash has been detained, the country's Public Security Directorate (PSD) said on Wednesday.
"This afternoon, a person in the Jerash governorate assaulted a number of tourists, a tourist guide and a security man from the Public Security Directorate when he was trying to arrest him," the PSD said in a statement.
It also added that the injured were taken to a hospital and received the necessary treatment.
The unknown assailant was detained, and the investigation into the incident has already begun, the directorate added.
The security services did not clarify the number of injured tourists or their nationalities. However, Jordanian newspaper Al Ghad reported that three of the tourists who were assaulted in the incident were Spanish nationals.
Jerash is the second-most popular tourist destination in Jordan, as it contains a large number of ancient ruins and represents an archaeological interest. (Sputnik/ANI)

