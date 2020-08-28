Pompeo meets UAE FM, NSA, congratulates them on 'monumental achievement' of Abraham Accords

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 27 (ANI): US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo met UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi and congratulated them on the 'monumental achievement' of the Abraham Accords.

"The Secretary congratulated the Foreign Minister and National Security Advisor on the monumental achievement of the Abraham Accords and they discussed regional and bilateral issues of concern, including mutual support for de-escalation and a lasting ceasefire in Libya, Gulf unity, and countering Iran's malign influence in the region," said US State Department.

In a tweet, Pompeo thanked the Emirati people for their "wonderful hospitality."

"The United Arab Emirates made history with the Abraham Accords and now we have to keep the momentum going. It has been a productive journey to advance peace and prosperity," he said.

WAM reported Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Pompeo reviewed a number of "regional and international issues of concern in addition to the prospects of further consolidating the strategic relations between the two friendly countries."

Sheikh Tahnoun and Pompeo also discussed the peace accord between the UAE and Israel and its key role in advancing peace and stability in the region, the report said.

Under a historic agreement earlier this month, Israel and the UAE agreed to full diplomatic ties including the mutual establishment of embassies and beginning of open trading. Israel said it would halt its plans to formally annexe parts of the West Bank. (ANI)

