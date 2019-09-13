Pradhan meets GECF Secretary-General, discusses trends in global gas markets, energy transition

Doha [Qatar], Sept 12 (ANI): Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday met Secretary-General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) Yury P. Sentyurin and discussed trends in global gas markets and energy transition.

"Met with HE Yury P. Sentyurin, Secretary-General of @GECF_News. Discussed the trends in global gas markets and energy transition. Also explored collaboration with GECF for undertaking more studies on gas market in India," he said in a tweet.

Earlier, Pradhan met Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Saad Sherida Al Kaabi and discussed bolstering bilateral cooperation in hydrocarbons sector.

"Had an excellent meeting with HE Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy and CEO, Qatar Petroleum. We discussed further strengthening cooperation in hydrocarbons sector. Qatar has been a long standing energy partner for India and also our biggest LNG and LPG supplier," Pradhan said in a tweet.

The minister said that discussions were held to collaborate with Qatar to develop an energy-efficient environment to transform India into a gas-based economy.

"We discussed the existing arrangements for purchase of LNG from Qatar and agreed to work beyond the buyer-seller relationship in hydrocarbon sector. We also discussed to collaborate with Qatar to develop an energy-efficient environment to transform India into a gas-based economy," Pradhan said in a follow-up tweet.

Pradhan is currently on a three-nation visit to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar to engage with his counterparts in oil and gas as well as steel sectors in these countries. The visit began from September 7 and will conclude on September 12.

"During his meetings, the minister will seek to further enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the entire value chain of the hydrocarbon sector. Saudi Arabia has traditionally been a top supplier of crude oil to India," an official statement said. (ANI)