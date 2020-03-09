Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities on suspected coronavirus cases

Doha [Qatar], Mar 9 (ANI): Qatar Airways has said it is working closely with Indian health authorities after some people who had travelled on one of its flights to Kochi were suspected of contracting the coronavirus infection.

"Passengers with suspected #CoronaVirus were on Qatar Airways flight QR514 Doha to Kochi on 29 February, we can confirm that Qatar Airways is working closely with Indian Health Authorities," the state-owned flag carrier of Qatar said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Five more people from Kerala, including three with recent travel history to Italy, have been tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja had yesterday said that out of the five, three recently returned from Italy and two more got the disease in the district. Contact tracing of the affected who are now under medical supervision has been initiated, she said.

Earlier, the Government of India had suspended visas and e-visas granted on or before March 3 to people travelling from Italy, Iran, South Korea, and Japan, effective immediately, after a surge in cases of Covid-19 in these countries.

"The safety, security and good health of our passengers and employees is our highest priority and Qatar Airways is working with global and local health authorities to help stop the spread of coronavirus," the statement read.

"If you have any concerns about your own health following your travel schedule, we recommend you speak with your local medical facility or authorities for further guidance," it added.

On Monday, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry, Sanjeeva Kumar said that 43 cases of virus infection have been reported so far across India. (ANI)

