Qatar, Indonesia sign letter for providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Doha [Qatar], March 28 (ANI): Qatar has signed a letter of content with Indonesia based on which both the countries will cooperate in providing humanitarian and development assistance to the people of Afghanistan, local media reported.

The agreement was signed at the sideline of the Doha Forum between Qatar's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Shiekh Muhammad Bin Abdurahmand Al-Thani and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Khaama Press reported.

Both sides announced their intentions to offer humanitarian aid and credit to the people of Afghanistan.

The letter aims to establish a cooperative mechanism to support the capabilities of the Afghan people and empower Afghan women, Khaama Press reported citing Qatari news agency.



Both sides also agreed to provide scholarships for Afghan people and give them professional training.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

Moreover, people in Afghanistan are also facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis which is being driven by decisions and positions taken by the international community, especially the US, that have blocked Afghanistan from aid funding and access to the global financial system. (ANI)

