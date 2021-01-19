Qatar reports 225 new COVID-19 cases, 147,729 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 19 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Tuesday announced 225 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,729, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 203 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,218, while the fatalities remained 248, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,328,247 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

