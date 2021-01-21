Qatar reports 271 new COVID-19 cases, 148,000 in total

Doha [Qatar], January 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 271 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 148,000, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 132 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 144,350, while the fatalities remained 248 for the third day running, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,333,825 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

