Qatar reports 299 new COVID-19 cases, 212,423 in total

Doha [Qatar], May 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Qatar's Health ministry on Thursday reported 299 new COVID-19 infections, taking the total count of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 212,423, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 752 more persons recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 205,160, while the fatalities increased by three to 522, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,961,687 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 1,944,628. (ANI/Xinhua)

