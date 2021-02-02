Qatar reports 385 COVID-19 cases

Doha [Qatar], February 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Monday announced 385 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 151,720, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 147 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 145,953, while one reportedly died, pushing the fatalities up to 249, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,393,630 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

