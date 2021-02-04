Qatar reports 396 new COVID-19 cases, 152,491 in total

Doha [Qatar], February 3 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 396 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 152,491, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.



Meanwhile, 191 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 146,302, while the fatalities remained 249 for the third consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,406,440 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far. (ANI/Xinhua)

