Representatives from UN, Turkey, Qatar, US discuss agenda for Istanbul meet on Afghan peace

Doha [Qatar], April 2, (ANI): Representatives from the UN, Turkey, Qatar and the US met the peace negotiating team of Afghanistan in Doha and discussed the agenda of the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace.

A member of the peace negotiating team representing Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban said, "The meeting was aimed to gather views on the agenda of the upcoming meeting in Turkey," as reported by Tolo news.

Meanwhile, sources close to the Taliban have said that the US continues to push for a three-month extension of the May 1 deadline for US forces to leave Afghanistan.

"Representatives from the US, Turkey, Qatar and the UN are in Doha--they have started their discussions with both sides of the negotiations on the modality and agenda of the talks in Turkey," said Ghulam Farooq Majroh, a member of the republic's negotiating team to Tolo news.

Earlier this week the US special envoy for Afghanistan's reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, met with senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office in Doha, to discuss provisions of the US-Taliban peace agreement, including the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

"Now that the US is willing to stay here, this is something that is supported by those who want to create barriers in the way of peace," said Abdul Salam Zaeef, former Taliban ambassador to Islamabad.

While the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently said that the Turkey conference will be held in the new few weeks, the High Council of National Reconciliation (HCNR) has expressed concerns over the existence of multiple plans which are expected to be discussed at the conference in Turkey.



"Various factions in Afghanistan have expressed their views and perspectives about the plans, a commission under the leadership of Qanooni is working to unify these plans, we hope to attend the Turkey conference with a unified stance," said Mujiburrahman Rahimi, media adviser to the HCNR.

Afghan politicians believe that the Turkey conference can provide a good platform for accelerating the Afghan peace process, reported Tolo news.

They say that failure in Turkey will lead to failure in Doha.

"We hope that this conference will help us form a solution so that the two warring factions are able to move with their discussions in a more serious way and we get to a settlement," said Zabihullah Mojadadei, the head of Jabha-e-Milli Nejat party.

One of the key agendas of the talks in the Turkey conference will be the US-proposed peace plan.

The Afghan government is grateful to Qatar for fostering a neutral environment at its talks with the Taliban in Doha and hopes it will continue playing a positive role in the peace process, a presidential adviser told Sputnik on Thursday.

"They have already been so generous and supportive by providing the neutral space, the venue, not interfering nor doing anything to press any side, but more of facilitating a neutral environment. Their role is to be positive. We would like to see them continue that neutral supportive positive role in this process," Nader Nadery said. (ANI)

