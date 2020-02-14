Rocket hits military base housing US troops in Iraq's Kirkuk

Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 14 (ANI): A Katyusha rocket on Thursday (local time) hit a military base in Iraq's northern province of Kirkuk.

Xinhua citing a local security source reported that the attack on the military base that houses US troops took place in the evening.

The rocket hit K1 military base in Kirkuk without causing casualties, the outlet reported citing the source.

Earlier this month, at least five projectiles landed near a US Air Force base in Iraq.

Iraq's al-Qayyarah Air Base, housing US troops, is located some 64 kilometres south of Mosul and 299 kilometres north of Baghdad. (ANI)

