Sanaa [Yemen], Aug 29 (ANI): Saudi Arabia's Abha airport was allegedly attacked by Houthis on Wednesday night.
The claims were made by the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, according to Xinhua.
Riyadh is yet to confirm the attack.
Saudi Arabia is currently spearheading an Arab coalition against the Houthis in Yemen. (ANI)
Saudi airport allegedly attacked by Houthis
ANI | Updated: Aug 29, 2019 05:59 IST
