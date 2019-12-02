Saudi Arabia assumes G20 presidency

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Dec 2 (Xinhua/ANI): Saudi Arabia on Sunday assumed the G20 presidency and will hold the leaders' summit in Riyadh on November 21 and 22 next year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia will guide the work of the G20 under the theme of "Realising Opportunities of the 21st Century for All" and will focus on three aims -- empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and shaping new frontiers, according to the SPA report.

"In hosting the G20, the Kingdom will have an important role to play...We believe this will be a unique opportunity to shape consensus on international issues as we welcome the world to the Kingdom," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was quoted as saying.



In the run-up to the leaders' summit, Saudi Arabia will host more than 100 events and conferences, including ministerial meets and meetings of officials and representatives from civil society.

This year's G20 summit was held in Osaka in Japan on June 28 and 29. (Xinhua/ANI)

