Saudi Arabia suspends entry from UAE, Ethiopia, Vietnam over COVID-19

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for citizens of the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Vietnam over the spread of the coronavirus and its strains in these countries, media reported.

Saudi citizens are allowed to visit these countries only after getting a permit from the kingdom's authorities, the state-run SPA news agency reported.



The new restrictions will enter into force on late Sunday.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 183.01 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 3.96 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed more than 490,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with over 7,800 fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

