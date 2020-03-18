Saudi Arabia urges virtual G-20 leaders meet amid Covid-19 pandemic

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], Mar 18 (ANI): The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday said that it plans to convene a virtual meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) leaders to discuss the evolving situation of the novel coronavirus pandemic worldwide.

G20 leaders are expected to put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy, the Saudi secretariat said in an emailed statement without specifying a date, reported the Gulf News.

The Kingdom has also taken several other steps to stop the spread of the virus. Early on Wednesday, the country announced that mosques would no longer be open for the customary five daily prayers or Friday congregations, following the death of at least 171 coronavirus patients.

It also suspended work in the private sector - except health and food services - for 15 days.

The virtual leaders' summit next week will "put forward a coordinated set of policies to protect people and safeguard the global economy".

Gulf states have registered more than 1,000 cases, many linked to travel to neighbouring Iran, an epicentre for the outbreak in the Middle East.

Oman, which reported nine new cases for a total of 33, is also closing mosques, restaurants, coffee shops, tourist sites, traditional markets and malls starting from Wednesday at midday. Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

It will bar foreigners from entering and nationals from leaving, state television said.

Qatar has reported three new cases bringing its total to 442, It has likewise closed shops not selling food or pharmaceuticals, and closed part of an industrial zone for at least two weeks. (ANI)

