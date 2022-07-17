Saudi FM says opening airspace has 'nothing to do with diplomatic ties with Israel'

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], July 16 (ANI): After US President Joe Biden called Saudi Arabia's decision to open its airspace for Israel a "first tangible step" toward normalization of relations between Tel Aviv and Riyadh, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said that the decision has "nothing to do with diplomatic ties with Israel" and is "not in any way precursor to any further steps" towards normalization.

Riyadh on Thursday announced to open its airspace to all civilian carriers. This move will enable flights to take a far shorter and less costly route.

As the US, time and again, tried to work towards normalization of ties between the Gulf nations and Israel, these remarks by the Saudi FM do not resonate with how Washington sees these relations progressing.

Addressing a press conference after the GCC+3 summit in Jeddah, the minister said, "No, this has nothing to do with diplomatic ties with Israel."

"The issue of overflights is a decision we took based on our commitments under the Iraqi protocols and also in the interest in providing connectivity between countries in the world, and we hope that it will make some travellers' lives easier. It's not in any way a precursor to any further steps."



After the bilateral meets with Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, US President Joe Biden called the overflights decision by Riyadh "a big deal, not only symbolically but substantively."

"This is the first tangible step on the path of what I hope will be a broader normalization of relations" between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Biden added.

After Riyadh's move to open airspace for Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement released by his office, voiced his appreciation for the Saudi decision. "This is only the first step. We will continue working with the necessary caution, for the sake of Israel's economy, security and the good of our citizens," he said.

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov thanked Saudi Arabia "for advancing a new vision of the Middle East," tweeting that the decision will lower the price of flights to East Asia.

For Transport Minister Merav Michaeli, the decision also means "a step toward better and stronger relations with the countries of the Middle East ... critical to Israel's security and economy."

Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej described the move as an "exciting dream," noting Israel's Muslim citizens will now enjoy "cheaper, direct chartered flights to the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca."

Israel and Saudi Arabia have no diplomatic relations yet, despite growing informal relations between the two erstwhile foes in recent years. (ANI)

