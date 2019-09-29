Saudi King's bodyguard shot dead by friend in 'personal dispute'

Dubai [UAE], Sep 29 (ANI): The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was shot dead by one of his friends after a "personal dispute", authorities said on Sunday.

Citing a press statement released by the Makkah Police Department, Arab News reported that Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Fagham, who was frequently seen by the king's side, died Saturday evening in the western city of Jeddah.

Al-Fagham was visiting his friend Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sabti at his home in Jeddah when a mutual friend called Mamdouh Bin Mishaal Al-Ali arrived at the address.

The press statement stated that a heated discussion erupted between Al-Ali and Al-Fagham. While Arab News sources suggested that the discussion was related to personal and financial matters.

Al-Ali initially left the place and then returned with a gun, shooting the general, injuring him and two others who were at the scene, including the house owner's brother, Turki Al-Sabti, and a Filipino domestic worker.

The police arrived at the scene, but Al-Ali resisted and also opened fire at them. He was killed when officers returned fire.

Al-Fagham was taken to hospital but later died due to severe injuries.

Turki Al-Sabti and the Filipino domestic worker were injured during the incident.

The two are said to be in a stable condition, five security officers were also injured and are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Authorities are still investigating the matter. (ANI)

