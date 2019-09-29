Dubai [UAE], Sep 29 (ANI): The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was shot dead by one of his friends after a "personal dispute", authorities said on Sunday.
Citing a press statement released by the Makkah Police Department, Arab News reported that Maj. Gen. Abdulaziz Al-Fagham, who was frequently seen by the king's side, died Saturday evening in the western city of Jeddah.
Al-Fagham was visiting his friend Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sabti at his home in Jeddah when a mutual friend called Mamdouh Bin Mishaal Al-Ali arrived at the address.
The press statement stated that a heated discussion erupted between Al-Ali and Al-Fagham. While Arab News sources suggested that the discussion was related to personal and financial matters.
Al-Ali initially left the place and then returned with a gun, shooting the general, injuring him and two others who were at the scene, including the house owner's brother, Turki Al-Sabti, and a Filipino domestic worker.
The police arrived at the scene, but Al-Ali resisted and also opened fire at them. He was killed when officers returned fire.
Al-Fagham was taken to hospital but later died due to severe injuries.
Turki Al-Sabti and the Filipino domestic worker were injured during the incident.
The two are said to be in a stable condition, five security officers were also injured and are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Authorities are still investigating the matter. (ANI)
Saudi King's bodyguard shot dead by friend in 'personal dispute'
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 22:29 IST
Dubai [UAE], Sep 29 (ANI): The personal bodyguard of Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz was shot dead by one of his friends after a "personal dispute", authorities said on Sunday.