Saudi-led coalition airstrikes hit Houthi military site in Yemen's capital

Sanaa [Yemen], September 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Saudi-led coalition warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on a military camp under the control of the Yemeni Houthi militia in Yemen's capital Sanaa early on Saturday, residents and Houthis said.

The attack at dawn destroyed the Military Engineering Unit in Sawan neighbourhood in the eastern part of Sanaa, the Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

There were no civilian casualties, according to the Sanaa residents.



The airstrikes came after a series of cross-border missile and drone attacks by the Yemeni Houthi militia against Saudi Arabia since the beginning of this week.

All Houthi attacks had been intercepted, according to the coalition statements.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since late 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthi rebels seized control of much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

The Saudi-led military coalition intervened in the Yemen conflict in March 2015 to support Hadi's government. (ANI/Xinhua)

